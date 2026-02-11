dutch anti racism chief sees hope for reparations under new government

L’esito delle prossime elezioni in Olanda potrebbe portare a un cambiamento nelle politiche di riparazione per le vittime di discriminazioni. Il responsabile anti-razzismo del paese si dice ottimista, sperando che il nuovo governo apra un dibattito su questo tema. Per ora, però, niente annunci ufficiali: si attende ancora una presa di posizione concreta.

Reparations take many forms, ranging from financial compensation to symbolic gestures. However, a new centrist-right-wing government will take over on February 23, after Wilders’ party lost support in last October’s election. Rob Jetten, leader of the centrist, pro-EU D66 party that won the last election, agreed to form a rare minority government with the conservative Christian Democrats and right-wing VVD last month. “If I look at the coalition agreement, hope is there,” Baldewsingh said. Incoming Prime Minister Rob Jetten was not immediately available for comment. In December 2022, former Prime Minister Mark Rutte acknowledged the Dutch state bore responsibility for transatlantic slavery, and apologised. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

