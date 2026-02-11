La Repubblica Ceca ha avviato un piano per fornire munizioni all’Ucraina, ma ora si trova di fronte a difficoltà di finanziamento. L’obiettivo di consegnare circa cinque miliardi di euro di colpi si scontra con le risorse disponibili, rallentando potenzialmente le forniture. La questione sta creando tensioni tra i paesi coinvolti e mette in discussione la capacità di sostenere il supporto militare a Kiev.

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Czech initiative sourcing ammunition for Ukraine aims to secure shells worth five billion euros ($5.95 billion) globally but has only managed to raise 1.4 billion euros so far, a senior NATO military official said on Wednesday. In December, NATO’s Ukraine mission, NSATU, projected the initiative would deliver 1.8 million artillery rounds in 2025, constituting 43% of all ammunition supplied to Kyiv, and roughly 70% of the legacy Soviet calibre ammunition. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted 16 billion euros worth of ammunition were available on the global market currently. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv faces funding shortfalls - NATO official

Approfondimenti su Czech Ammunition

La capitale ucraina, Kyiv, ha subito un attacco missilistico nelle prime ore di martedì.

La BCC Felsinea rilancia il progetto ‘Community Funding’, un percorso formativo rivolto agli enti non profit del territorio.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Ultime notizie su Czech Ammunition

Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv faces funding shortfalls - NATO officialA Czech initiative sourcing ammunition for Ukraine aims to secure shells worth five billion euros ($5.95 billion) globally but has only managed to raise 1.4 billion euros so far, a senior NATO ... reuters.com

Donors have given $4.5 billion to Czech ammunition scheme for Ukraine, minister saysA worker assembles an AI-guided drone in a Czech company producing combat drones in eastern Bohemia, Czech Republic, July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Eva Korinkova PRAGUE (Reuters) -Foreign donors have provided ... yahoo.com

Zelenskyy sometimes thinks about running in the presidential election again He confirmed this in an interview with Czech television. However, everything depends on how this war ends, the President added. - facebook.com facebook