commonwealth boss confident of progress on slavery reparations

La segretaria generale del Commonwealth, il gruppo che comprende 56 nazioni tra cui il Regno Unito, ha detto di essere fiduciosa sui progressi riguardo alle richieste di risarcimenti per la schiavitù. Durante una conferenza a Sydney, ha spiegato che ci sono discussioni aperte e che si sta lavorando per trovare una soluzione condivisa. La questione, che coinvolge molti paesi e comunità, continua a essere al centro di attenzione tra i membri del gruppo.

The Commonwealth, which grew out of the British Empire, is one of the world’s largest international organisations, representing around 2.7 billion people. Its members include Australia, India, 21 African nations and Caribbean states such as Barbados and Jamaica. Charles has spoken of his profound regret over slavery and has backed research into the British monarchy’s historical links to the trade. However, Britain, like most former colonial powers, has dismissed calls for reparations. In an interview, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, a former foreign minister of Ghana who has publicly backed reparations from Great Britain, said she was supporting member countries in seeking redress. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

