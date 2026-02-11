La polizia canadese ha ufficialmente identificato la ragazza di 18 anni che ieri ha aperto il fuoco in una scuola a Ottawa. Si tratta di una giovane con problemi di salute mentale, che ha causato la morte di diverse persone e il panico tra gli studenti e il personale. Le autorità stanno ancora indagando sui motivi dietro questo gesto, mentre la comunità cerca di capire cosa abbia spinto una ragazza così giovane a compiere un simile atto.

The killer, who police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, committed suicide after the shooting on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia. Police revised the death toll down to nine from the initially reported 10. McDonald said Van Rootselaar, who was born male but began to identify as a female six years ago, had first killed her mother, 39, and 11-year-old step-brother at the family home. She then went to the school, where she shot a 39-year-old woman teacher as well as three 12-year-old female students and two male students, one aged 12 and one aged 13. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Canadian school shooter identified as 18-year-old woman with mental health issues

The suspected shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury, police said, following the Tuesday, Feb. 10 attack

Canadian authorities have not identified a motive behind the shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., which left 10 people dead, including the shooter, on Tuesday, Feb. 10

