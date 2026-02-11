Il presidente della Bulgaria ha nominato il vice governatore della banca centrale come nuovo capo del governo ad interim. La scelta mira a preparare il paese per le prossime elezioni e a garantire una transizione stabile. La nomina arriva in un momento di incertezza politica e punta a far ripartire il funzionamento delle istituzioni.

The previous government resigned on December 11 after weeks of street protests over its economic policies and perceived failure to tackle corruption. No date has yet been set for the snap election, which will be the eighth in just five years for the EU and NATO member state amid deep political divisions. Further complicating the picture, President Rumen Radev also resigned last month, handing over his largely ceremonial role to Vice President Iliana Iotova, who became Bulgaria’s first female head of state. Radev is expected to set up a new party. President Iotova has picked Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, to head a caretaker government tasked with preparing the way for another parliamentary election, her office said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Bulgarian president names senior central banker as caretaker PM to prepare way for election

Il presidente bulgaro Rumen Radev ha annunciato le sue dimissioni, alimentando le ipotesi sulla possibilità di fondare un nuovo partito.

La nomina di un parente del presidente nel consiglio della banca centrale indonesiana evidenzia le dinamiche politiche e istituzionali nel paese.

