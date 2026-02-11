autopsies show migrants in shipwreck off greece died of head injuries not drowning

Le autopsie sui 15 migranti afghani morti nel naufragio al largo di Chios hanno rivelato che sono deceduti a causa di ferite alla testa, non per annegamento. Le indagini hanno evidenziato che le ferite sono state provocate dall’impatto con il relitto o con altri oggetti, mentre cercavano di salvarsi. La notizia conferma che la tragedia non è stata solo un incidente in mare, ma anche il risultato di violenti scontri o collisioni durante il tentativo di raggiungere le coste greche. I corpi sono stati trovati sulla spi

The coast guard said the migrant boat had been travelling without navigation lights and ignored warnings to stop. It said the dinghy abruptly changed course and hit the patrol vessel. But testimonies from five survivors, reviewed by Reuters, contradict the official account. They said that the coast guard did not offer any prior warning and that the dinghy did not change course. Later, divers found dead bodies inside the boat. The autopsy findings are likely to sharpen investigators’ focus on the force and nature of the impact. “Cause of death: Severe cranial and brain injuries,” said one of the court documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday, with others also citing accompanying chest injuries. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

