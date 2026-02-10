Zimbabwe cabinet backs bill that would extend Mnangagwa’s rule till 2030

In Zimbabwe, il governo ha approvato un disegno di legge che potrebbe prolungare il mandato del presidente fino a sette anni. La proposta prevede di modificare la costituzione, allungando il periodo tra le elezioni presidenziali. La legge è passata in Parlamento e potrebbe diventare legge nel giro di pochi mesi. La decisione ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti nel paese, tra chi vede un passo avanti e chi teme un allungamento del potere.

Other proposed changes in the bill presented to cabinet include a provision that the president be elected by parliament rather than through a direct popular vote. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told a news briefing that the bill would be sent to the speaker of parliament and published in an official gazette before lawmakers consider it. Mnangagwa, 83, is currently meant to step down in 2028 after serving two five-year terms, and there has been a succession battle in the ruling ZANU-PF party over who will take over. He came to power after a military coup ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe in 2017, and opposition politicians have condemned moves by his party to extend his time in office. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

