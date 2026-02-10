La Casa Bianca ha rimosso un post del vicepresidente JD Vance che ricordava il massacro di armeniani. Vance aveva scritto qualcosa di più duro, ma poi l’ufficio ha fatto marcia indietro e ha cancellato il messaggio. La polemica è scoppiata in poche ore, e ora si cerca di capire cosa abbia portato a questa retromarcia improvvisa.

YEREVAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday deleted a post from Vice President JD Vance’s account that commemorated massacres of Armenians as a “genocide,” saying the message that was likely to irk U.S.-allied Turkey was posted in error. Vance, who was on a two-day trip to Armenia, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan during the first-ever visit by a U.S. vice president to the South Caucasus republic. There, he and wife Usha Vance participated in a ceremonial laying of a wreath of carnations, chrysanthemums and roses at the site, which honors the 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the final years of the Turkish-led Ottoman Empire. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US Vice President Vance’s office backtracks after statement on ‘Armenian genocide’

Il vice presidente degli Stati Uniti, JD Vance, si sta preparando a visitare Armenia e Azerbaigian questa settimana.

