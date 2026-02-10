us used mobile launchers for missiles at qatar base as iran tensions rose satellite pictures show

Le tensioni tra Stati Uniti e Iran aumentano di giorno in giorno. Le forze americane nella base di al-Udeid in Qatar hanno caricato missili su lanciatori montati su camion. È la prima volta che si vedono immagini satellitari che mostrano questa operazione, segno che la situazione si fa sempre più delicata. La base, il principale punto di appoggio degli americani in Medio Oriente, sembra pronta a qualsiasi evenienza.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. forces in Qatar’s al-Udeid, the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East, put missiles into truck launchers as tensions with Iran ratcheted up since January, analysis of satellite images showed, meaning they could be moved more quickly. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, its backing for allied groups in the Middle East and crushing of internal dissent, though talks to avert a war continue. There are also U.S. bases in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Turkey and on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

