La diplomazia americana ha deciso di bloccare l’ingresso in territorio statunitense a Hokkons Baules, presidente del Senato di Palau, e alla sua famiglia. La misura arriva dopo che Baules, ex sindaco delle Isole Marshall, ha fatto il suo ingresso negli Stati Uniti. La notizia ha sorpreso molti, visto che si tratta di un passo deciso e senza preavviso ufficiale. Al momento, non sono stati forniti dettagli sulle ragioni di questa decisione, ma la vicenda ha già suscitato reazioni tra le autorità di Palau.

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday barred Palau Senate President Hokkons Baules and his family from entering the U.S., accusing him of corruption linked to China, as Washington pushes back on Beijing’s effort to boost its influence in the Pacific. “His actions constituted significant corruption and adversely affected U.S. interests in Palau,” Pigott said. The department also designated Anderson Jibas, a former mayor from the Marshall Islands, who it said had been involved in “theft, misuse, and abuse of funds” from the U.S.-provided Bikini Resettlement Trust intended to address the legacy of U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US bars Palau Senate president, former Marshall Islands mayor from entry

