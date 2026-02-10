taiwan negotiators head to us for final meeting on trade deal

La squadra di negoziatori di Taiwan è partita verso gli Stati Uniti per l’ultimo incontro sul accordo commerciale e sui dazi siglato il mese scorso. L’obiettivo è chiarire gli ultimi dettagli prima di finalizzare l’intesa, che potrebbe portare a significativi cambiamenti nelle relazioni economiche tra i due paesi. La delegazione taiwanese si prepara a confrontarsi con gli americani, sperando di chiudere positivamente questa fase delle trattative.

TAIPEI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s trade negotiating team has left for the U.S. to hold their final meeting on a trade and tariff deal struck last month, the island’s government said on Tuesday. Under the terms of the agreement, tariffs on Taiwan’s exports to the U.S. will be cut to 15% from 20%. Taiwan companies will also invest $250 billion to boost production of semiconductors, energy and artificial intelligence in the U.S., while Taiwan will also guarantee an additional $250 billion in credit to facilitate further investment. Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun and chief trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni departed on Tuesday night and are expected to hold “a final meeting with the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

