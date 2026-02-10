student dies as senegal university protests over finances escalate

È di un giovane studente morto durante le proteste in Senegal, a Dakar. La protesta è scoppiata dopo che l’università non ha ancora pagato le borse di studio agli studenti. La polizia è intervenuta per calmare la situazione, ma le tensioni sono rimaste alte. La famiglia del ragazzo chiede giustizia e una spiegazione chiara di quanto successo.

Unverified videos showed students jumping from upper floors of a burning campus building. The government said the circumstances of the death of Abdoulaye Ba, a second-year dental surgery student at Cheikh Anta Diop University, remain under investigation. The protests reflect mounting pressure from Senegal’s worsening public finances. The administration that took office in April 2024 is grappling with a $13 billion budget hole, one of Africa’s most severe hidden debt crises, and growing public dissatisfaction as bills go unpaid. Demonstrations on campus since early December have descended into confrontations between rock-throwing students and security forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

