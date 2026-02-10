Un incidente in una miniera d’oro in Cina ha causato la morte di sette persone. L’incidente si è verificato nella provincia di Shandong e le autorità stanno già indagando sulle cause. Non ci sono ancora dettagli ufficiali, ma le operazioni di soccorso sono in corso.

The accident occurred on Saturday when a cage fell down a mine shaft, CCTV reported late on Monday night. The emergency management and public security departments were investigating the cause of the accident, and whether there had been an attempt to cover it up, the report added. The mine is owned by leading gold producer Zhaojin Mining Industry, according to the Qichacha company registry. Shares of the company were down 6.01%, as of 0525 GMT. A person who answered Zhaojin’s main phone line told Reuters that the matter was under investigation and declined to answer further questions. China’s emergency management ministry on Monday held a meeting on preventing accidents during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Seven killed in gold mine accident in eastern China, state media CCTV reports

Un’esplosione in una piccola azienda biotech nel nord della Cina ha provocato la morte di otto persone.

Un'esplosione si è verificata in una fabbrica di piastre d'acciaio nella regione dell'Inner Mongolia, in Cina, causando la morte di due persone e la scomparsa di altre cinque.

