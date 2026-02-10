senior russian diplomat says moscow also needs security guarantees

La tensione tra Russia e Ucraina resta alta. Un diplomatico russo ha affermato che Mosca vuole sicurezza garantita in ogni accordo di pace. La Russia insiste per ottenere garanzie di sicurezza, mentre i negoziati sembrano ancora lontani da una soluzione definitiva. La situazione si surriscalda e le parti continuano a cercare un punto di incontro.

“If you look carefully and study the statements made by the leaders of the European Union, no one talks about security guarantees for Russia. This is a key element of a peace accord. Without it, an agreement is impossible.” Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held two rounds of talks in recent weeks with U.S. representatives in the United Arab Emirates. No peace deal has emerged, but the two sides agreed on the first exchange of prisoners of war in five months at the latest meeting last week. Security guarantees for Ukraine have been one of the focal points of discussions, along with the extent of Russia’s control of Ukrainian territory and a post-war recovery plan for Kyiv. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov ha accusato oggi l’Ucraina di aver tentato di assassinare un alto ufficiale russo a Mosca.

Questa mattina a Mosca, il ministro degli Esteri francese ha incontrato i funzionari russi.

