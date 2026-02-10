Russian attack kills mother and daughter in Ukraine’s east hurts 14 more governor says

Un attacco aereo russo ha colpito una zona controllata dall’Ucraina nell’est del paese, uccidendo una madre e sua figlia di 11 anni. Altre 14 persone sono rimaste ferite, tra cui alcuni bambini. La città è sotto shock, mentre le autorità locali cercano di gestire l’emergenza e chiarire i dettagli dell’attacco.

KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Russian airstrike killed an 11-year-old girl and her mother and wounded 14 other people in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, its governor said on Tuesday. A 7-year-old girl was among those wounded in the attack on the city of Sloviansk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukrainian police said the bodies of the woman and child had been recovered from under the rubble of a building. They posted photos of a flattened building and a person receiving help in an ambulance. Sloviansk and neighbouring Kramatorsk are two of the so-called “fortress cities” that lie close to the front line and have been frequent targets of Russian attacks. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Approfondimenti su Russian Attack

Un attacco con droni russi ha colpito la città di Odesa, nel sud dell’Ucraina.

Questa mattina nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk, in Ucraina, un attacco di droni russi ha causato la morte di 12 persone e il ferimento di altre 7.

Ultime notizie su Russian Attack

