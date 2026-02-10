Howard Lutnick, il segretario del Dipartimento del Commercio degli Stati Uniti, ha deciso di chiarire di non avere alcun legame con Jeffrey Epstein. La sua posizione arriva mentre alcuni chiedono le sue dimissioni, ma Lutnick ribadisce di non essere coinvolto in alcuna relazione con l'imprenditore finito al centro di scandali.

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick sought on Tuesday to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein, alleging he “barely had anything to do with” the financier and convicted sex offender amid calls for his resignation over new revelations about their ties. The Justice Department in January released millions of new files related to Epstein, including emails that showed Lutnick apparently visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island for lunch years after he claimed to have cut off ties. Lutnick, appointed to his post by Republican President Donald Trump last year, now faces calls from both Democrats and Republicans to resign. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Lutnick claims no relationship with Epstein amid calls to resign

Approfondimenti su Howard Lutnick

Il Kremlin respinge le accuse occidentali secondo cui Epstein sarebbe stato un agente dei servizi segreti russi.

Il segretario al Commercio americano Howard Lutnick ha confermato di aver visitato l’isola di Jeffrey Epstein.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Lutnick claims no relationship with Epstein

Ultime notizie su Howard Lutnick

Lutnick claims no relationship with Epstein amid calls to step downBy David Lawder, Alexandra Alper and Courtney Rozen WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday sought to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein, alleging ... msn.com

U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick claims no relationship with Epstein amid calls to resignU.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sought to distance himself on Tuesday from Jeffrey Epstein, alleging he barely had anything to do with the convicted sex offender amid calls for his ... cbc.ca