La polizia di Londra ha arrestato un quattordicenne sospettato di aver accoltellato due adolescenti in un quartiere della capitale britannica. L’episodio è avvenuto nel pomeriggio di martedì e ora gli agenti indagano sui motivi dell’aggressione. Le condizioni dei due giovani coinvolti non sono ancora chiare, ma si sa che sono stati portati in ospedale. La polizia sta cercando di capire cosa abbia spinto il ragazzo a compiere il gesto.

The incident occurred at Kingsbury High School in Brent, northwest London, earlier on Tuesday. Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed and taken to hospital, where they remain in serious condition. The suspect, 13, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning, said detective chief superintendent at the Metropolitan Police, Luke Williams. “At this very early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind this attack,” Williams said. “However, due to the surrounding circumstances, the investigation is now being led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - London counter terrorism police investigate stabbing of two teenagers

