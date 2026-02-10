kremlin says no date yet for next round of ukraine talks

Il Kremlin ha confermato che ancora non c’è una data stabilita per il prossimo giro di negoziati sulla guerra in Ucraina. Le trattative continuano, ma al momento non ci sono novità sul calendario.

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no date set yet for the next round of peace talks on Ukraine, but said the negotiations were likely to happen soon. Russia, Ukraine and the United States met last week in Abu Dhabi for a second round of trilateral talks. They yielded no major breakthrough though 314 prisoners of war were exchanged, the first such swap since October. La Russia, l’Ucraina e gli Stati Uniti si sono incontrati la settimana scorsa ad Abu Dhabi per un secondo round di colloqui trilaterali. Non hanno portato a nessun passo avanti, anche se sono stati scambiati 314 prigionieri di guerra, il primo scambio di questo tipo da ottobre. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.

Questa mattina a Abu Dhabi si sono riuniti di nuovo i negoziatori di Ucraina e Russia, sotto l’egida degli Stati Uniti.

