Islamist leader rises from obscurity to challenge for Bangladesh’s top job

Un leader islamista, fino a poco tempo fa sconosciuto, si fa strada nel panorama politico del Bangladesh. Shafiqur Rahman, che fino a ora era rimasto ai margini, ora compare ovunque sui manifesti e sui cartelloni pubblicitari, pronto a sfidare per la prima volta i politici tradizionali. La sua salita sorprende molti, anche se ancora non è chiaro quale siano le sue reali intenzioni.

The 67-year-old doctor and Jamaat-e-Islami party chief has risen from near obscurity to be a serious contender for prime minister, after decades of being mostly known only in Islamist circles. A Jamaat coalition is expected to put up a close fight against frontrunner and former ally, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Bangladesh votes on February 12 in its first national election since a Gen Z-led uprising toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Roughly 91% of the country’s 175 million people are Muslim, making it one of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nations. Islam is the state religion, though the constitution also enshrines secularism, and the population is predominantly Sunni. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

In Bangladesh, an Islamist party is progressively gaining support, raising concerns among moderates and secular groups.

Le tensioni esplodono a Dhaka dopo la scomparsa di un prominente leader della rivolta studentesca del 2024, avvenuta in un ospedale di Singapore.

