Da Dubai, arriva una prima valutazione ufficiale sulle trattative nucleari tra Iran e Stati Uniti. Teheran afferma che i colloqui hanno permesso di capire quanto Washington sia deciso e che c’è abbastanza accordo per proseguire sulla strada diplomatica. Restano ancora molti punti da chiarire, ma l’atteggiamento delle parti sembra aver fatto almeno qualche passo avanti.

U.S. and Iranian diplomats held talks through Omani mediators in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after U.S. President Donald Trump positioned a naval flotilla in the region, raising fears of new military action. “The Muscat meeting was not a long meeting. In our view, it was to gauge the seriousness of the other side and how to continue this path,” Baghaei said. “After the talks, we felt there was understanding and consensus to continue the diplomatic process.” The spokesperson said that a trip to Oman on Tuesday by Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, was pre-planned to follow up on regional consultations, and that Larijani would next travel to Qatar. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Iran says nuclear talks gauged ‘seriousness’ of U.S

Approfondimenti su Iran UnitedStates

Il ministro degli Esteri iraniano, Abbas Araqchi, ha lasciato Teheran e si è diretto a Muscat, in Oman.

Questa settimana, le tensioni tra gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran raggiungono un nuovo livello.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Iran SHOCKS US & Israel With Nuclear Program - US Threatens To Strike BACK

Ultime notizie su Iran UnitedStates

Argomenti discussi: Nuclear, tense nerves on the eve of US-Iran talks; Iran: Diplomacy Returns, Escalation Looms; Iran, Nobel Prize winner Narges Mohammadi sentenced to six years; U.S.-Iran Signal De-Escalation as Witkoff-Araqchi Meeting Eyed in Turkey.

Iran says nuclear talks gauged 'seriousness' of US as Araghchi refuses to halt uranium enrichmentThis comes after the Trump administration told Iran that it expects the Iranian delegation to arrive at their next meeting with meaningful substance, sources told the Post. msn.com

Iran says nuclear talks gauged 'seriousness' of U.SNuclear talks with the United States allowed Tehran to gauge Washington's seriousness and showed enough consensus to continue on the diplomatic track, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on ... straitstimes.com

Israele ha avvertito gli Stati Uniti che potrebbe colpire l’Iran da solo per la minaccia missilistica, secondo quanto riportato dal Jerusalem Post, citando... - facebook.com facebook