Un giudice dell’immigrazione ha stoppato l’ultimo tentativo dell’amministrazione Trump di rimpatriare Rumeysa Ozturk, una studentessa di dottorato a Tufts University. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di battaglie legali, in cui la ragazza aveva contestato l’accusa di essere una minaccia per la sicurezza. Ora, Ozturk può restare negli Stati Uniti mentre prosegue il suo percorso accademico.

Lawyers for the Turkish student detailed the immigration judge’s decision in a filing with the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had been reviewing a ruling that led to her release from immigration custody in May. An immigration judge on January 29 concluded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had not met its burden of proving she was removable and terminated the proceedings against her, her lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union wrote. Her immigration lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, said the decision was issued by Immigration Judge Roopal Patel in Boston. That ended, for now, proceedings that began with Ozturk’s arrest by immigration authorities in March on a street in Massachusetts after the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Immigration judge rejects Trump effort to deport pro-Palestinian Tufts student

Approfondimenti su Tufts Student

Un giudice degli Stati Uniti ha stabilito che il governo deve correggere un errore nella deportazione di uno studente universitario, riconoscendo che la decisione si è basata su un errore.

Un giudice federale negli Stati Uniti ha suggerito all’amministrazione Trump di risolvere una situazione burocratica emettendo un visto studentesco a uno studente deportato erroneamente in Honduras.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Legal News for Mon 7/7 - Trump Deportation Full Trial, Apple EU Antitrust Appeal, Looming Trump C...

Ultime notizie su Tufts Student

Immigration judge rejects Trump effort to deport pro-Palestinian Tufts studentBy Nate Raymond BOSTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - An immigration judge has rejected the Trump administration's efforts to deport Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was arrested last year as part ... msn.com

Immigration judge rejects Trump effort to deport pro-Palestinian student over op-edAn immigration judge has rejected the Trump administration’s efforts to deport Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was arrested last year as part of its targeting of pro-Palestinian ... timesofisrael.com