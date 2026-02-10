ice is cracking down on people who follow them in their cars

La polizia federale sta intensificando i controlli su chi si avvicina alle loro auto. Ultimamente, ci sono stati più casi di agenti che fermano e identificano persone che li seguono in auto, anche senza un motivo apparente. Questa nuova linea di azione sta creando tensione tra chi si trova a passare nelle zone interessate, temendo di finire coinvolto in controlli non previsti.

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Becky Ringstrom was heading home after following federal immigration officers in her gray Kia SUV in suburban Minneapolis when she was suddenly boxed in by unmarked vehicles. At least a half-dozen masked agents jumped out to arrest her, one knocking on her windshield with a metal object as if threatening to use it to break her window. After the arrest, captured on bystander video verified by Reuters, the 42-year-old mother of seven later said she was transported to Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis where an officer gave her a citation charging her under a federal law that criminalizes impeding law enforcement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

