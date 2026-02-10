Erik Prince ha inviato uomini e droni in Congo per aiutare l’esercito locale a controllare una città strategica. La mossa arriva mentre il fondatore di Blackwater cerca di rafforzare la presenza privata nella regione, coinvolgendo forze non ufficiali in operazioni di sicurezza. La situazione nel Paese resta tesa, con le forze di Prince che cercano di assumere un ruolo attivo sul campo.

The AFCM23 rebels briefly seized the city on the border with Burundi in December in a major blow to ongoing U.S. and Qatar-backed peace negotiations. They withdrew after Washington threatened to retaliate. Prince, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and who founded the now defunct private security firm Blackwater, had been hired by the government in Kinshasa to help secure and improve tax revenue collection from Congo’s vast mineral reserves. A spokesperson for Prince declined to comment. The Congolese presidency and a local army spokesperson did not respond to queries. One of the sources, a senior security official in Congo, said the presence of U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-Trump ally Prince sent men, drones to help Congo’s army secure strategic town

Approfondimenti su Prince Blackwater

Un attacco con droni ha colpito l’aeroporto di Kisangani, nel nord-est della Repubblica Democratica del Congo.

Il leader dei ribelli dell’AFCM23 in Congo ha rivendicato l’attacco con i droni che ha colpito una città strategica nel nord-est del paese.

