L’Etiopia avrebbe aperto un campo segreto per addestrare migliaia di combattenti del Rapid Support Forces, secondo fonti affidabili. La notizia arriva mentre si intensificano i segnali di tensione tra i due paesi, con accuse di sostegno ai gruppi armati e movimenti di truppe nascosti. Le autorità etiopi non hanno ancora commentato, ma l’episodio solleva preoccupazioni sulla stabilità nella regione.

The news agency could not independently verify UAE involvement in the project or the purpose of the camp. In response to a request for comment, the UAE foreign ministry said it was not a party to the conflict or “in any way” involved in the hostilities. Sudan’s civil war erupted in 2023 after a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule. It has spread famine and been marked by racially-charged atrocities. Millions of refugees have fled to Egypt, Chad, Libya and South Sudan. Both sides draw strength from international backers, fueling the war and increasing the risk that the fighting spills over into neighbouring countries. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ethiopia builds secret camp to train Sudan RSF fighters, sources say

InsideOsint analizza come la guerra civile in Sudan si svolga anche attraverso campagne di disinformazione e manipolazione digitale, in particolare a favore del RSF.

