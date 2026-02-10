estonia says russia planning military buildup to shift power in europe

La Russia si sta preparando a rafforzare le sue forze militari, secondo le autorità estoni. Non ci sono piani immediati di attaccare uno stato NATO, ma Mosca accelera sui lavori di ricostruzione militare. La minaccia viene monitorata con attenzione a Vilnius, dove si teme che l’indebolimento delle difese possa alterare gli equilibri in Europa.

The NATO member, which borders Russia, has been one of Moscow’s sharpest critics and a strong supporter of Ukraine. “(Europe) must invest in defence and internal security, so that.in the future Russia would conclude it has no chance against NATO countries,” the head of the service, Kaupo Rosin, told reporters. “We see that the Russian leadership is very concerned about.European rearmament, they see that Europe might be able to conduct independent military action against Russia in two to three years,” said Rosin. Russia’s goal now is to “delay and hinder” this, he added. Ammunition production is expanding so rapidly that Russia will be able to stockpile supplies for future wars while continuing to fight in Ukraine, the intelligence service said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina, il Pentagono ha annunciato che Stati Uniti e Russia riprenderanno i contatti militari a livello alto.

Il 14 gennaio, un attacco di droni russi ha colpito le infrastrutture di Kryvyi Rih, provocando blackout energetici che hanno interessato oltre 45.

