La Cina ha offerto aiuto a Cuba per la carenza di carburante per i jet. Il governo cinese ha confermato che non ci sono segnalazioni di cittadini cinesi bloccati sull’isola, ma si sta muovendo per sostenere Cuba nel gestire questa difficoltà. La situazione si inserisce in un momento di tensione tra i due paesi, mentre Cuba cerca di risolvere i problemi legati alla mancanza di carburante per i voli.

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said there had been no reports of its citizens being stranded in Cuba due to airlines suspending flights to the country because of a jet fuel shortage, following the U.S. blocking of shipments from Venezuela. “China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and opposes foreign interference,” Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told a regular news conference. “We will always provide support and help to the Cuban side to the best of our ability.” BEIJING, 10 febbraio (Reuters) - Il ministero degli Esteri cinese martedì ha dichiarato che non ci sono state segnalazioni di cittadini bloccati a Cuba a causa della sospensione dei voli delle compagnie aeree verso il Paese per la carenza di carburante, in seguito al blocco delle spedizioni dal Venezuela da parte degli Stati Uniti. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - China willing to help Cuba amid jet fuel shortage, foreign ministry says

Approfondimenti su China Cuba

Cuba ha avvertito le compagnie aeree internazionali che da martedì non ci sarà più combustibile per aerei sull’isola.

L’India ha negato ogni coinvolgimento nell’attacco a una moschea di Islamabad, avvenuto venerdì e che ha causato almeno 31 morti.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Hear Maduro’s message to Trump as tensions with Venezuela continue to rise

Ultime notizie su China Cuba

Argomenti discussi: CGTN: Xi Jinping's same-day calls with Putin and Trump underscore China's role in global stability; CGTN: More than a journey: How Spring Festival travel rush reflects a changing China.

China willing to help Cuba amid jet fuel shortage, foreign ministry saysChina's foreign ministry on Tuesday said there had been no reports of its citizens being stranded in Cuba due to airlines suspending flights to the country because of a jet ... ca.news.yahoo.com

Premier says China willing to foster new growth drivers with Canada; Carney’s trip ‘turning point' in ties, meets business’ expectations: expertChina is willing to strengthen cooperation with Canada in areas such as clean energy, digital technology, modern agriculture, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and finance, to foster more new drivers ... globaltimes.cn

S. Rosario meditado con un grupo adp.VV de China via WeChat. facebook