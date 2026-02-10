Le tensioni sono salite a Sydney durante la visita del presidente israeliano Herzog. La polizia ha dovuto intervenire per disperdere i dimostranti, alcuni dei quali hanno lanciato oggetti contro le forze dell’ordine. I leader australiani chiedono di mantenere la calma e di evitare nuove violenze, mentre le autorità cercano di gestire la situazione senza escalation.

There were no reports of serious injuries, New South Wales state police said in a statement. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was “devastated” by the violence and urged protesters to express their views peacefully. “Australians want two things. They don’t want conflict brought here. They want killing to stop, whether it’s Israelis or Palestinians, but they do not want conflict brought here,” Albanese told radio station Triple M. “The causes are not advanced by these sorts of scenes - they are undermined.” Thousands gathered in central Sydney on Monday to protest against Herzog’s visit to Australia, which comes after a mass shooting at a Jewish religious event at Bondi Beach in December that killed 15 people. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australian leaders urge calm after Sydney clashes during Israeli President Herzog’s visit

Centinaia di persone si preparano a scendere in strada a Sydney per manifestare contro la visita del presidente israeliano Isaac Herzog.

Un adolescente australiano è stato accusato di aver inviato minacce di morte online contro il presidente israeliano Isaac Herzog.

