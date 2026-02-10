In Bangladesh, la presenza cinese si fa più forte. Dopo il cambiamento di governo e le tensioni con l’India, Pechino punta a rafforzare i propri legami nel paese. Le mosse di Cina sembrano indicare un’accelerazione dell’influenza sulla scena locale, mentre i rapporti con New Delhi si fanno sempre più complicati.

Bangladesh votes on February 12 and the two frontrunner parties have historically had far cooler ties with India than Hasina did during her uninterrupted 15-year rule from 2009. Her Awami League party is now banned and she is in self-imposed exile in New Delhi. Meanwhile, China has stepped up its investment and diplomatic outreach in Dhaka, most recently signing a defence deal to build a drone factory near Bangladesh’s border with India. “People in Bangladesh see India as complicit with Sheikh Hasina’s crimes,” said Humaiun Kobir, foreign affairs adviser to leading prime ministerial candidate Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Analysis-China set to widen footprint in Bangladesh as India’s ties decline

Approfondimenti su Bangladesh China

Lo scorso settimana, gli Stati Uniti hanno condotto un’operazione militare in Venezuela, catturando il presidente Nicolás Maduro.

Il presidente cinese Xi Jinping ha dichiarato che India e Cina sono

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Ultime notizie su Bangladesh China

Analysis-China Set to Widen Footprint in Bangladesh as India's Ties DeclineBangladesh votes on February 12 and the two frontrunner parties have historically had far cooler ties with India than Hasina did during her ?uninterrupted 15?year rule from 2009. Her Awami League ... usnews.com

DA OASPORT - #Nuoto #ThomasCeccon Nuoto, Thomas Ceccon e tanti big nel China Swimming Open: un test ‘accattivante’ per il veneto facebook

Nuoto, Thomas Ceccon e tanti big nel China Swimming Open: un test ‘accattivante’ per il veneto - x.com