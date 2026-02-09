us issues fresh guidance to vessels transiting strait of hormuz as iran tensions simmer

La tensione tra Stati Uniti e Iran aumenta ancora, mentre le navi commerciali che attraversano lo Stretto di Hormuz si trovano sotto stretta sorveglianza. L’amministrazione statunitense ha appena diffuso nuove indicazioni per le imbarcazioni che passano in quella zona strategica, dove il traffico di petrolio è molto intenso. La decisione arriva in un momento di crescente preoccupazione per possibili incidenti o escalation nei rapporti tra i due paesi.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration advised U.S.-flagged commercial vessels to stay as far from Iran’s territorial waters as possible and to verbally decline Iranian forces permission to board if asked, according to the guidance. “It is recommended that U.S.-flagged commercial vessels transiting these waters remain as far as possible from Iran’s territorial sea without compromising navigational safety,” according to the guidance posted on its web site. It also said crews should not forcibly resist Iranian forces if they board. “If Iranian forces board a U.S.-flagged commercial vessel, the crew should not forcibly resist the boarding party,” it said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

