uk pm starmer tells staff politics should be force for good

Keir Starmer ha incontrato i suoi collaboratori a Londra e ha ribadito che la politica deve essere uno strumento positivo. Ha detto chiaramente che il suo obiettivo è usare il ruolo per migliorare la vita dei cittadini e ha sottolineato quanto sia fondamentale lavorare con integrità e responsabilità. Durante l'incontro, Starmer ha anche ricordato l’importanza di portare avanti le riforme senza sprecare energie in polemiche sterili.

Starmer’s top aide Morgan McSweeney quit on Sunday over his role in backing Peter Mandelson over his known links to Jeffrey Epstein. His director of communications Tim Allan resigned earlier on Monday to “allow a new No10 team to be built”. “We must prove that politics can be a force for good. I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country,” Starmer told Downing Street staff. Il principale collaboratore di Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, si è dimesso domenica per il suo ruolo nel sostenere Peter Mandelson per i suoi noti legami con Jeffrey Epstein. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Morgan McSweeney, il capo di gabinetto del primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer, ha deciso di lasciare l’incarico.

Questa mattina, Tim Allan, il direttore delle comunicazioni del premier britannico Keir Starmer, ha annunciato le sue dimissioni.

Argomenti discussi: The Epstein-Mandelson scandal hits Starmer: his right-hand man goes. Ambassador resigns in Norway; UK PM Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quits Sky News reports; UK’s Starmer discussed Ukraine in call with Trump British government says; Pressure grows on British Prime Minister Starmer over Mandelson fallout.

