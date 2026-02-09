uk deputy pm lammy and senior minister reed back starmer

Il vice primo ministro britannico David Lammy e il ministro delle abitazioni Steve Reed hanno confermato pubblicamente il loro sostegno a Keir Starmer. Entrambi hanno espresso fiducia nel leader del Partito Labour, rafforzando la posizione di Starmer nel momento in cui si avvicinano le prossime scadenze politiche. La loro presa di posizione arriva dopo settimane di tensioni interne e fa capire che il partito si sta compatando intorno alla guida di Starmer.

There is mounting pressure on Starmer’s leadership in the wake of the Mandelson-Epstein scandal, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar became the most senior Labour politician to oppose Starmer. “We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that,” Lammy said on X. Reed said on X that Starmer had led the party to victory in the 2024 election, adding “We need to stay the course”. Sulla scia dello scandalo Mandelson-Epstein, la pressione sulla leadership di Starmer sta aumentando e il leader dei laburisti scozzesi Anas Sarwar è diventato il politico laburista più anziano ad opporsi a Starmer. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina, Tim Allan, il direttore delle comunicazioni del premier britannico Keir Starmer, ha annunciato le sue dimissioni.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

CABINET RESHUFFLE NEW APPOINTMENTS FOLLOWING ANGELA RAYNER’S RESIGNATION

Argomenti discussi: Pressure grows on British Prime Minister Starmer over Mandelson fallout.

