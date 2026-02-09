sudanese nomads trapped as war fuels banditry and ethnic splits

Gubara al-Basheer e la sua famiglia sono rimasti bloccati nel deserto del Sudan, senza poter tornare a casa. La guerra ha aumentato le bande di banditi e alimenta divisioni etniche, rendendo impossibile spostarsi in sicurezza. Molti nomadi come loro si trovano intrappolati, costretti a vivere in una situazione sempre più difficile e pericolosa.

NEAR AL-OBEID, Sudan, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gubara al-Basheer and his family used to traverse Sudan’s desert with their camels and livestock, moving freely between markets, water sources, and green pastures. But since war erupted in 2023, he and other Arab nomads have been stuck in the desert outside the central Sudanese city of al-Obeid, threatened by marauding bandits and ethnic tensions. The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left nearly 14 million people displaced, triggered rounds of ethnic bloodshed, and spread famine and disease. It has also upset the delicate balance of land ownership and livestock routes that had maintained the nomads’ livelihoods and wider relations in the area, local researcher Ibrahim Jumaa said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

