La polizia brasiliana non dovrebbe usare la forza per sgomberare i manifestanti indigeni davanti al terminal di Cargill, chiedono i pubblici ministeri. La protesta coinvolge diverse persone che si oppongono ai progetti dell’azienda, e i procuratori hanno deciso di intervenire per evitare azioni violente. La situazione resta tesa e in attesa di chiarimenti ufficiali.

Indigenous groups have been protesting at the company’s Santarem terminal gate since January 22 against a project to dredge the Tapajos river, where traders rely on barges to move grains for export via northern ports. The prosecutors called for the immediate revocation of an order issued by the State Commission for Public Security in Ports, authorizing the deployment of police troops to the location. The prosecutors in Para state said a police presence could injure the Indigenous people, adding the use of force would contradict a court decision stemming from a lawsuit filed by Cargill. In that suit, said prosecutors, a federal court rejected the company’s request to clear the area and ordered peaceful talks. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Protesters at Cargill’s Brazil terminal should not be forced out, say prosecutors

