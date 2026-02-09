priests say ice contractor geo rejected shareholder vote on human rights review

Una giornata di tensione tra gli azionisti e il gruppo GEO. I sacerdoti cattolici che avevano proposto una votazione sulla tutela dei diritti umani hanno visto il loro tentativo respinto dalla società privata che gestisce carceri e centri di detenzione. La decisione ha suscitato critiche e domande sulla trasparenza dell’azienda.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A set of Catholic investors said on Monday private-prison operator GEO Group has rejected a shareholder vote designed to shed light on alleged human rights violations in its operation of ICE detention facilities as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. The government contractor has become one of the biggest benefactors in Trump’s expansion of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, including operating a fast-growing detention center in Southern California. Complaints of poor treatment, including dismal sleeping conditions and a lack of fresh air at facilities run by GEO and others, have sparked protests against the administration as it ramps up detentions and pushes for mass deportations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

