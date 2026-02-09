Portugal’s far-right Chega party may have hit its ceiling in presidential election

La vittoria del candidato socialista alle presidenziali in Portogallo segna un nuovo passo nella politica del paese. Con una vittoria netta, il candidato moderato ha battuto facilmente l’avversario di destra, dimostrando che il sostegno alla formazione di estrema destra Chega potrebbe aver raggiunto il suo limite. La consultazione ha chiaramente indicato una preferenza per un cambiamento rispetto alle forze più radicali, lasciando intendere che il vento potrebbe cambiare anche in futuro.

Still, the gains made by Andre Ventura compared to the first round last month and a general election in 2025 put his anti-establishment, anti-immigration Chega party within striking distance of becoming the largest parliamentary faction in the next general election, which is not due until 2029 unless an early vote is called. Chega currently has the second-largest number of seats in parliament. A parliamentary election would also not be reduced to just two rivals, likely diluting Ventura’s current support. The Chega leader claimed that the result means he is now the leader of Portugal’s right. “We did not win, but are on the path to this victory,” he told supporters on Sunday night. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Oggi in Portogallo si sono aperti i seggi per il secondo turno delle elezioni presidenziali.

In Portogallo si svolgono le elezioni presidenziali, con i cittadini che si sono recati alle urne per scegliere il nuovo capo dello Stato.

