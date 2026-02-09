La polizia norvegese sta indagando su una coppia di diplomatici di alto livello in relazione a un caso di corruzione. Le autorità hanno avviato le verifiche dopo aver ricevuto alcune segnalazioni e stanno raccogliendo prove. La coppia, che lavora in Norvegia, è sotto inchiesta per possibili legami con un giro di corruzione collegato a Epstein. Al momento, nessuno dei due ha commentato pubblicamente. Le indagini proseguono, e si attendono sviluppi nelle prossime settimane.

“A new investigation has been opened in connection with the Epstein files . We are facing a comprehensive and, by all accounts, long-term investigation,” Norway’s financial crimes squad, Oekokrim, said in a statement announcing the probe. Roed-Larsen’s ties to Epstein initially came to light in the Norwegian press in 2019. He has apologised several times for the relationship and in 2020 stepped down as CEO of the New York-based International Peace Institute, a think tank. But the couple’s connections to the American financier, who killed himself in a New York jail cell in 2019, returned to the spotlight after the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Norway police investigate diplomat couple over suspected Epstein corruption

Approfondimenti su Norway Police

La polizia norvegese ha aperto un’indagine sull’ex primo ministro Jagland.

La diplomatica norvegese Mona Juul si dimette dopo le accuse legate a Epstein.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Norway Police

Norway police investigate diplomat couple over suspected Epstein corruptionNorwegian police are investigating two high-profile diplomats in a corruption probe announced on Monday, part of a widening scandal in the Nordic country and across ... uk.news.yahoo.com

Senior diplomat resigns as Norway probes Epstein linksNorway’s ambassador to Jordan and Iraq has resigned after an investigation was launched into her ties to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. euractiv.com

Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank facebook