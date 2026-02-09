Norway police investigate diplomat couple over suspected Epstein corruption
La polizia norvegese sta indagando su una coppia di diplomatici di alto livello in relazione a un caso di corruzione. Le autorità hanno avviato le verifiche dopo aver ricevuto alcune segnalazioni e stanno raccogliendo prove. La coppia, che lavora in Norvegia, è sotto inchiesta per possibili legami con un giro di corruzione collegato a Epstein. Al momento, nessuno dei due ha commentato pubblicamente. Le indagini proseguono, e si attendono sviluppi nelle prossime settimane.
“A new investigation has been opened in connection with the Epstein files . We are facing a comprehensive and, by all accounts, long-term investigation,” Norway’s financial crimes squad, Oekokrim, said in a statement announcing the probe. Roed-Larsen’s ties to Epstein initially came to light in the Norwegian press in 2019. He has apologised several times for the relationship and in 2020 stepped down as CEO of the New York-based International Peace Institute, a think tank. But the couple’s connections to the American financier, who killed himself in a New York jail cell in 2019, returned to the spotlight after the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Norway police open investigation into ex-prime minister Jagland over Epstein files
La polizia norvegese ha aperto un’indagine sull’ex primo ministro Jagland.
Norwegian diplomat steps down over Epstein ties, in widening scandal
La diplomatica norvegese Mona Juul si dimette dopo le accuse legate a Epstein.
