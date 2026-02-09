Next Thai government expected to take office in April official says
La prossima amministrazione thailandese dovrebbe entrare in carica entro la fine di aprile. La vittoria del partito Bhumjaithai alle elezioni ha accelerato i tempi. Un funzionario ha confermato che il governo sta predisponendo gli ultimi passaggi per il passaggio di consegne. La politica locale si muove rapidamente in vista di questa importante transizione.
BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s next government will likely take office by the end of April following the Bhumjaithai Party’s election victory, a government official said on Monday. “There won’t be a honeymoon period,” said government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat, a Bhumjaithai member who won a house seat in Sunday’s election. BANGKOK, 9 febbraio (Reuters) - Il prossimo governo thailandese si insedierà probabilmente entro la fine di aprile dopo la vittoria elettorale del partito Bhumjaithai, ha detto lunedì un funzionario del governo. “Non ci sarà un periodo di luna di miele”, ha detto il portavoce del governo Siripong Angkasakulkiat, un membro del Bhumjaithai che ha vinto un seggio alle elezioni di domenica. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
