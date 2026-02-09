new zealand mosque shooter tells court mental health forced him to plead guilty

La corte neozelandese ha ascoltato oggi la testimonianza del giovane che nel 2019 ha ucciso 51 fedeli musulmani in due moschee. L’uomo ha spiegato di aver agito sotto l’effetto di problemi mentali e ha ammesso di aver scelto di dichiararsi colpevole. La sua difesa ha sottolineato che il suo comportamento non riflette la sua vera personalità, ma la giuria dovrà ora decidere il suo destino. La vicenda ha sconvolto il paese e riaperto il dibattito sulla salute mentale e la sicurezza in tempo di

Brenton Tarrant, 35, who appeared in a court in Wellington via a video link, is seeking to appeal his guilty pleas. Tarrant, an Australian national, opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019 during Friday prayers in the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history. He released a racist manifesto shortly before the attack, where he used military-style semi-automatic weapons and livestreamed the killings on Facebook with a head-mounted camera. Tarrant told the court that harsh prison conditions had deteriorated his mental health while awaiting trial, and that he was essentially not fit to plead guilty, according to a report in the New Zealand Herald. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La corte neozelandese ascolta oggi l’appello di Brenton Tarrant, il suprematista bianco condannato per aver ucciso 51 persone e ferito decine di altri durante l’attacco alle due moschee di Christchurch.

