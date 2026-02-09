migrants deported under uk france scheme lacked translators and advice report says

Migranti deportati dall’UK alla Francia sotto il nuovo sistema “one-in one-out” non avevano abbastanza accesso a traduttori e consulenza legale, secondo un rapporto pubblicato di recente. Molti di loro si sono trovati a dover affrontare il ritorno senza l’assistenza necessaria, complicando ulteriormente la loro situazione.

They knew they were being deported to France but did not know what would happen to them there, “which increased anxiety for some,” it said. They were given law firms’ phone numbers, but many said the solicitors did not want to take their cases, it added. Under the agreement, a person who comes to Britain on a small boat can be detained and returned to France, and an equal number of migrants are then authorised to travel from France to Britain via a new legal route. The stated aim is to persuade migrants not to risk the dangerous and illegal crossing from France and to break up people-smuggling gangs. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

