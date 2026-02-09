Il fratello del re Charles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, ha condiviso con Jeffrey Epstein alcuni documenti ufficiali del governo britannico nel 2010. Le email trapelate mostrano come l’ex principe abbia trasferito informazioni riservate, sollevando nuove ombre sulla vicenda. La scoperta ha già fatto scalpore in Gran Bretagna, mentre le autorità valutano eventuali conseguenze legali.

The former prince, 65, has faced years of scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein, a relationship that has cost him his role in the royal family, titles and home. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing and not responded to requests for comment since the latest release of Epstein files. In the latest batch of files released in the U.S., emails appear to show that Andrew forwarded to Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other places, which he had been sent in relation to a trip he made in an official capacity. The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Monday asking whether they would open an investigation into Andrew’s sharing of information. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - King Charles’ brother Andrew shared UK trade files with Epstein, emails indicate

Approfondimenti su Andrew Windsor

Keir Starmer ha chiesto che l’ex principe inglese testimoni davanti al Congresso statunitense.

La polizia britannica sta esaminando alcune accuse di comportamento scorretto che sono emerse dopo la pubblicazione di documenti relativi a Epstein.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Why Trump Is Putting King Charles in Grave Danger | The Daily Beast Podcast

Ultime notizie su Andrew Windsor

Argomenti discussi: King Charles Faces Public Backlash Over Prince Andrew's Involvement; Ex-Prince Andrew leaves Windsor home after latest Epstein revelations.

King Charles' brother Andrew shared UK trade files with Epstein, emails indicateLONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, shared official British trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, leaking information to the late sex ... msn.com

King Charles new plans for Andrew in Norfolk exposedThe royal insiders have exposed King Charles new major plans for his disgraced brother Andrew on a farm in Norfolk.The sources close to King Charles have revealed the monarch’s plans ... thenews.com.pk

Entro il 2026 l'Inghilterra avrà un unico grande cammino continuo lungo tutta la costa. Un progetto monumentale che unisce natura, storia e viaggio lento, pensato per essere vissuto anche a tappe. Tutto sul King Charles III England Coast Path facebook