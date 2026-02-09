Le elezioni in Giappone si sono concluse con una vittoria schiacciante, aprendo la strada a Sanae Takaichi per portare avanti i tagli fiscali promessi. Il risultato delle urne ha rafforzato la sua posizione e le permetterà di spingere le sue proposte di spesa e riduzioni delle tasse nei prossimi mesi. Oggi Takaichi sarà chiamata a rispondere alle domande sulla strategia che intende seguire per mettere in atto queste misure.

Investors have baulked at the lack of clarity over how Japan, which has the highest debt burden in the developed world, would fund the proposal. The uncertainty has triggered a selloff in government bonds and pushed the yen towards historic lows against other currencies. Some analysts had suggested that Takaichi’s strong mandate might give her leeway to retreat from the plan, with opposition parties advocating even bolder tax cuts suffering heavy defeats at the ballot box. But the premier pushed back against that view in a series of brief television interviews as results rolled in on Sunday, saying she would move with speed to realise the LDP’s pledge to suspend the levy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Japan election landslide clears path for Takaichi to deliver tax cuts

La campagna elettorale in Giappone si avvicina alla conclusione e i sondaggi danno già un quadro chiaro.

Donald Trump ha chiamato Sanae Takaichi per congratularsi con lei dopo la vittoria del suo schieramento alle elezioni in Giappone.

Japan election landslide clears path for Takaichi to deliver tax cutsBy Leika Kihara and John Geddie TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to be pressed on her promised tax cuts and spending plans on Monday after a historic election win ... msn.com

Japan's election puts its massive bond market back in the spotlightJapanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's call for a snap election had rattled markets and triggered a sharp selloff in Japanese Government Bonds. businessinsider.com

Trionfo di Sanae Takaichi, la nazionalista batterista metallara che si ispira a Maggie Thatcher ma fa deficit con mucho gusto e rianima il moribondo partito liberaldemocratico. Borsa su, yen giù, Bank of Japan nel mezzo. Attese nuove tensioni con la Cina per ri x.com

