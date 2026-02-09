Questa mattina, in una escalation di tensione, i militari israeliani hanno aperto il fuoco nel sud del Libano, uccidendo quattro persone, tra cui un bambino. La notizia, diffusa dall’agenzia nazionale libanese, ha già fatto salire la tensione tra i due paesi. La comunità locale si chiede quale sarà ora la reazione e se si rischia un’escalation più ampia.

In a third incident, Israeli forces seized an official from Jama’a Islamiya, a Lebanese Sunni Islamist group, during a raid, according to the group and Hezbollah. The Israeli military described him as a “senior terrorist” and said he was transferred to Israel for questioning. Israel has carried out regular strikes in Lebanon since its 2024 war with Hezbollah, killing around 400 people since a ceasefire, according to a toll from Lebanese security sources. Three of the fatalities, including a three-year-old child were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the village of Yanouh, NNA reported, citing the health ministry. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 4, including a child, Lebanese health ministry says

Questa notte, i raid aerei israeliani hanno colpito diverse zone di Gaza, causando la morte di almeno 12 persone, tra cui alcuni bambini.

L’aria si è fatta ancora più tesa mercoledì a Gaza.

