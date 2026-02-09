israeli forces kill four militants in gaza farmer also shot dead

Questa mattina, le forze israeliane hanno ucciso quattro militanti nel sud di Gaza, a Rafah. Gli uomini sono usciti da un tunnel sotterraneo e hanno aperto il fuoco, provocando un intervento immediato dell’esercito. Durante gli scontri, è stato anche ucciso un contadino che si trovava nella zona. La situazione resta tesa e si susseguono gli scontri tra le parti.

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed four militants in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday after they emerged from an underground tunnel and opened fire on troops, Israel’s military said. Israel has responded to similar incidents in recent months by carrying out airstrikes across the enclave in which dozens of people have been killed. There was no immediate comment from Hamas, but some sources close to the group identified one of those killed as Anas Annashar, the son of a former senior Hamas politician. Dozens of Hamas fighters have been trapped in tunnels under Rafah since the ceasefire, and some have since been killed in clashes with Israeli forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Le forze di sicurezza pakistane hanno ucciso 145 militanti in meno di due giorni, dopo una serie di attacchi coordinati in Balochistan.

Questa notte, i raid aerei israeliani hanno colpito diverse zone di Gaza, causando la morte di almeno 12 persone, tra cui alcuni bambini.

Palestinians return to ruined homes in Gaza after ceasefire

