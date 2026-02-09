La decisione della High Court di Hong Kong di condannare Jimmy Lai a vent’anni di carcere ha fatto molto rumore. Lai, noto imprenditore e critico di Pechino, è stato giudicato colpevole di aver violato le leggi sulla sicurezza nazionale. La sentenza arriva in un momento di crescente pressione sul settore mediatico e sulle voci critiche nella regione. La sua famiglia e i sostenitori hanno già annunciato che valuteranno un possibile ricorso.

The 78-year-old Lai, who founded the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, had pleaded not guilty to all charges. June 12, 2019 - Hundreds of thousands take to the streets in pro-democracy protests and police fire rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds. June 30, 2020 - China imposes a national security law (NSL) on Hong Kong; crimes like subversion or collusion with foreign forces could be punished with terms of up to life imprisonment. Aug 10 - Lai is arrested under the NSL over alleged “collusion with foreign forces” as 200 police raid his corporate and media headquarters. He is released on bail. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hong Kong’s legal clampdown on Jimmy Lai, tycoon and China critic

Approfondimenti su Hong Kong High Court

Jimmy Lai, il magnate di Hong Kong e attivista per la democrazia, è stato condannato a 20 anni di carcere.

Jimmy Lai, il noto magnate dei media di Hong Kong, si è presentato oggi in tribunale per la sentenza definitiva.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Hong Kong Court Convicts Jimmy Lai: 'British' Media Tycoon 'Guilty', China Smiling

Ultime notizie su Hong Kong High Court

Hong Kong's Legal Clampdown on Jimmy Lai, Tycoon and China CriticHONG KONG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's High Court on Monday sentenced media ?tycoon ?and China critic Jimmy Lai to 20 years in ?jail for two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under ... usnews.com

After years-long legal battle, Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at day of sentencingHONG KONG, Feb 9 - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is set to be sentenced on Monday in the financial hub's most high-profile national security case, amid growing calls to free the longstanding critic ... straitstimes.com

Jimmy Lai condannato a 20 anni per diversi reati, compresa cospirazione con forze straniere Il 9 febbraio si è tenuta l'udienza di condanna di Jimmy Lai, attivista anti-cinese e pro-indipendenza di Hong Kong, e di tre società Apple Daily accusate di aver violat facebook

#Referendum2026 Con il Decreto del PdR del 13/01/2026, pubblicato nella G.U., Serie Generale, n. 10 del 14/01/2026, è stato indetto un referendum confermativo previsto dall’art. 138 della Costituzione. Si voterà in Italia il 22 e il 23 marzo. conshongkong.e x.com