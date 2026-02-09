Israele ha approvato nuove misure per facilitare l’acquisto di terra ai coloni nella Cisgiordania occupata. Le autorità hanno anche esteso i loro poteri in alcune zone della regione, dove i palestinesi vivono sotto il controllo israeliano. La decisione ha suscitato critiche da parte dei palestinesi e delle organizzazioni internazionali, che temono un’ulteriore escalation delle tensioni. La situazione rimane tesa, mentre si avvicina il tentativo di trovare una soluzione duratura al conflitto tra le parti.

It marks the latest blow to the idea of establishing a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully alongside Israel in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Long backed by world powers, this vision formed the bedrock of the U.S.-backed peace process ushered in by the 1993 Oslo Accords. But the obstacles have only grown with time. They include accelerating Jewish settlement on occupied land and uncompromising positions on core issues including borders, the fate of Palestinian refugees and the status of Jerusalem. The West Bank was split into Areas A, B and C under the Oslo Accords. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Explainer-What is the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?

Approfondimenti su West Bank

Il segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite, António Guterres, ha inviato una lettera a Israele, avvertendo della possibilità di deferire il paese alla Corte Internazionale di Giustizia.

Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha dichiarato di voler ridurre gradualmente la dipendenza di Israele dall’assistenza militare statunitense nei prossimi dieci anni.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

What would a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine look like

Ultime notizie su West Bank

Argomenti discussi: Explainer-Why is UN warning of ‘imminent financial collapse’?; Explainer-How will Thailand’s election play out?; Kremlin says Russia will stay a responsible nuclear power despite New START’s expiry; Russia says it’s open to diplomacy but will counter any new threats after expiry of nuclear treaty.

Explainer-What is the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?Israel has taken steps to help settlers acquire land in the occupied West Bank and widen its powers in parts of the territory where Palestinians have some self-rule - measures they ... theprint.in

Explainer: What is the ‘anti-epal’ provision in the 2026 national budget bill?The bill outlining the P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026 is now up for the review of the President, and it features a provision that seeks to end the longstanding patronage politics fueled ... msn.com

The account Bush Legends and others like it are raising concerns on the future of AI and it's ramifications on cultural safety, misinformation and the future of media. #nitv #explainer #ai #indigenous facebook