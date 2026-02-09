Explainer-What happens if the UK’s Starmer quits or is challenged?

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer si trova nel mirino delle critiche dopo aver nominato Peter Mandelson come ambasciatore nel Regno Unito. Diversi esponenti chiedono le sue dimissioni, mentre il governo è attraversato da tensioni interne. La situazione si fa più complicata e rischia di influenzare la stabilità dell’esecutivo.

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing calls to step down with his team in crisis over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S. - a decision that has backfired following revelations about the depth of Mandelson’s relationship with U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Any candidate wishing to stand would need to secure the support of 20% of Labour members of parliament. With Labour currently holding 404 seats, that equates to 81 backers. Candidates also must meet thresholds for support from grassroots Labour Party organisations, and from affiliated organisations such as trade unions. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina, Tim Allan, il direttore delle comunicazioni del premier britannico Keir Starmer, ha annunciato le sue dimissioni.

Morgan McSweeney, il capo di gabinetto del primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer, ha deciso di lasciare l’incarico.

