Sei persone sono state trovate morte in una zona remota delle montagne occidentali della Bulgaria negli ultimi sette giorni. La polizia sta indagando, ma ci sono ancora molte versioni contrastanti sui dettagli delle morti. La zona è isolata e difficile da raggiungere, e finora non ci sono sviluppi chiari sulle cause di questa serie di decessi che ha lasciato tutti senza parole.

“This is a case without comparison in our country,” Zahari Vaskov, the director of the national police general directorate, told a press conference on Monday. Prosecutors suspect the deaths may have been murder-suicides or suicides, a lack of clarity that has fuelled speculation and conspiracy theories among Bulgarians. On Sunday, the police discovered the bodies of three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in a camper van in the Okolchitsa Peak area. Investigators believe they were connected to a triple killing that took place a week earlier by a mountain hut near Petrohan, which was later burned down. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente bulgaro Rumen Radev ha annunciato le sue dimissioni, alimentando le ipotesi sulla possibilità di fondare un nuovo partito.

L'Umbria Aerospace Cluster, rappresentato da Daniele Tonti, si distingue per la crescita delle sue 50 imprese, sempre più competitive a livello internazionale.

