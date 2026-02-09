china says its policy towards japan will not be changed by one election

La Cina mantiene la sua posizione verso il Giappone, anche dopo le elezioni. Il portavoce del ministero degli Esteri di Pechino ha chiarito che un singolo voto alle urne non cambierà la linea ufficiale di Pechino nei confronti di Tokyo. La dichiarazione arriva in un momento di crescente tensione tra i due Paesi, ma la leadership cinese ribadisce che le decisioni di politica estera rimangono ferme, indipendentemente dall’esito elettorale.

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China’s policy towards Japan will not be changed by one particular election, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition swept to victory in an election on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts and military spending. Takaichi sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing in November after she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan and potentially trigger a military response. China claims sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan. The island’s government rejects that claim. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

