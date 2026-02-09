La Corte suprema cinese ha annullato la condanna a morte di un cittadino canadese accusato di droga. La decisione arriva pochi giorni dopo la visita di Carney, e il legale dell’uomo ha confermato che ora rischia di ricevere una sentenza diversa. La vicenda ha attirato l’attenzione internazionale e mette in luce come le decisioni giudiziarie possano cambiare in modo repentino.

Robert Schellenberg was arrested in China in 2014 for suspected drug smuggling and convicted in 2018, initially receiving a 15-year prison sentence. He was subsequently condemned to death in a January 2019 retrial - one month after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on a United States warrant. China’s Supreme People’s Court on Friday ruled against a death sentence passed by the lower court, Beijing-based lawyer Zhang Dongshuo told Reuters. The case will be sent to Liaoning Provincial High People’s Court for retrial, he said. “Judging from both countries’ official remarks after the Canadian prime minister visited China, the likelihood of the Supreme Court’s decision (being related) is very high, according to my experience,” said Zhang. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - China overturns Canadian’s death sentence after Carney visit, lawyer says

Approfondimenti su China Canada

Due membri del Parlamento canadese hanno deciso di interrompere anticipatamente il loro viaggio a Taiwan, in vista della visita del Primo Ministro Mark Carney in Cina.

A marzo, il primo ministro canadese Mark Carney effettuerà una visita ufficiale in Australia, come annunciato dal premier Anthony Albanese.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

AOC on political rhetoric after Charlie Kirk shooting

Ultime notizie su China Canada

China overturns Canadian's death sentence after Carney visit, lawyer saysChina's top court has overturned a Canadian man's death sentence on drug charges, his lawyer said on Monday, marking a breakthrough in a case that has strained diplomatic relations between Ottawa and ... reuters.com

China overturns death sentence of Canadian in sign of diplomatic thawRobert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained on drug charges in 2014 before Canada-China ties nosedived in 2018 ... theguardian.com