Un edificio residenziale a Tripoli, in Libano, è crollato ieri, causando la morte di almeno 13 persone. I soccorritori ancora cercano tra le macerie, sperando di trovare eventuali sopravvissuti tra i dispersi. La zona è sotto choc, mentre le autorità lavorano per capire cosa abbia provocato il disastro.

Rescue workers in the northern city’s Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood have also assisted nine survivors, while the search continued for others still believed to be trapped under the debris, NNA said. Abdel Hamid Karameh, head of Tripoli’s municipal council, said he could not confirm how many people remained missing. Earlier, the head of Lebanon’s civil defence rescue service said the two buildings were home to 22 residents. Gli ufficiali hanno detto domenica che due edifici adiacenti erano crollati. Abdel Hamid Karameh, capo del consiglio comunale di Tripoli, ha dichiarato di non poter confermare il numero dei dispersi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Building collapse in Lebanon’s Tripoli kills 13, search for missing continues

Approfondimenti su Tripoli Lebanon

Questa mattina a Tripoli, in Libano, un edificio residenziale di cinque piani è crollato all’improvviso.

Le autorità indonesiane hanno ripreso le operazioni di ricerca e soccorso per le 80 persone disperse a seguito di una frana a West Java, che ha causato la morte di 10 persone.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Ultime notizie su Tripoli Lebanon

Building collapse in Lebanon's Tripoli kills 13, search for missing continuesThe ?death toll from the collapse ?of a residential building in the ?Lebanese city of Tripoli rose to 13, as rescue teams continued to search for missing ?people beneath the rubble, ?Lebanon's ... thestar.com.my

Rescue teams search for survivors in building collapse that killed at least 9 in northern LebanonAt least nine people were killed and six rescued from the rubble of a multistory apartment building that collapsed Sunday in the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, sta ... abcnews.go.com

Science Courtyard, Straub Thurmayr Landscape Architects, University of Manitoba, #Winnipeg, #Manitoba, #Canada, 2017-2023 . A spacious platform of limestones and concrete stretches between the buildings. Situated away from shadow-casting buildings, facebook